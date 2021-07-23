Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside.
The department says in a series of tweets that a driver ran the ambulance off the road.
Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road. A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle. Authorities say they used a GPS to track down the ambulance.
The armed suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
