East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for two people who they say assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic at 2636 JBS Parkway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they learned that a man and woman had assaulted employees at the restaurant. The victims told police that the man had returned and threatened them with a rifle as well.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011711.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KTRE Staff)
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky

Latest News

East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Commissioners urge community to vote on countywide tax rate
Angelina County commissioners meet to discuss the upcoming year’s budget
(Source: KTRE Staff)
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.