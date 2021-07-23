East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’

Latest News

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled former Angelina County commissioner allegedly used county money to fix up SUV
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against...
US women’s national soccer team appeals to overturn equal pay case decision
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Dr. Ed discusses natural antibodies, breakthrough infections, travel, vaccine hesitancy
Dr. Ed discusses natural antibodies, breakthrough infections, travel, vaccine hesitancy