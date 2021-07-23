East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges

Gov. Greg Abbott held a border security briefing for a group of Texas sheriffs who hold office...
Gov. Greg Abbott held a border security briefing for a group of Texas sheriffs who hold office in border counties. (Source: Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)(Gov. Greg Abbott's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas is beginning to arrest migrants on trespassing charges along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have been jailed so far and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The arrests are part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions that he says are needed to slow the number of border crossings. He has also said he would continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the southern border.

Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez says all of those arrested so far have been single adult men.

He says it is his understanding that state troopers would not be arresting anyone arriving as part of a family unit.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
Billy Pegues
Lufkin man gets life in prison for robbing Whataburger

Latest News

Anthony Bourdain is the subject of documentarian Morgan Neville's latest film, "Roadrunner: A...
The Stew Review: Anthony Bourdain documentary a moving portrait despite shortcomings
U.S. health officials say they now have evidence that an untreatable “superbug” fungus has...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say
Twenty five Nebraska State Patrol Troopers have been in Del Rio, Texas helping law enforcement...
Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border
Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a...
Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside