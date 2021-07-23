Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is another option for a summer supper that you’ll love; full of flavor, with a kick from pepperoni!

Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing

Ingredients:

32 ounces of grape and/or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

6 to 10 ounces pepperoni, sliced into bite-sized pieces

package of mozzarella pearls

salt and pepper, to taste

Homemade dressing:

You can customize this to make it as spicy as you like. You can even use plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise, if you prefer.

1 to 2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

juice of one lime

1 teaspoon onion flakes

about 1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon dried flakes

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

For salad, toss everything together in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

For dressing, combine all ingredients in mixing bowl or one quart mason jar, etc., and whisk well, Refrigerate for several hours to improve the flavor.

