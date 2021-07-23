East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing by Mama Steph

A flavorful salad for your summer suppers
A flavorful salad for your summer suppers(Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad is another option for a summer supper that you’ll love; full of flavor, with a kick from pepperoni!

Tomato-pepperoni salad with mozzarella pearls and homemade ranch dressing

Ingredients:

32 ounces of grape and/or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

6 to 10 ounces pepperoni, sliced into bite-sized pieces

package of mozzarella pearls

salt and pepper, to taste

Homemade dressing:

You can customize this to make it as spicy as you like. You can even use plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise, if you prefer.

1 to 2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

juice of one lime

1 teaspoon onion flakes

about 1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon dried flakes

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

For salad, toss everything together in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

For dressing, combine all ingredients in mixing bowl or one quart mason jar, etc., and whisk well, Refrigerate for several hours to improve the flavor.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’

Latest News

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
The classic pepperoni pizza is being sold nationwide by Kroger.
Chuck E. Cheese pizza arrives in Kroger grocery stores across the country
This cake is full of juicy berries, has a dense, moist texture, and a light glaze tops it off...
Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze by Mama Steph
Blueberry skillet cake with vanilla glaze by Mama Steph