US to play World Cup qualifier vs Jamaica in Austin, Texas

United States soccer fans react before a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Canada in...
United States soccer fans react before a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Canada in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play a World Cup qualifier in Texas for the first time, hosting Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

The match will be the fourth of 14 qualifiers for the 20th-ranked Americans, who open Sept. 2 at El Salvador in a match likely to be played without fans.

The U.S. hosts No. 70 Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, and is at No. 67 Honduras on Sept. 8.

The match against No. 45 Jamaica will be in a 20,738-capacity stadium that opened last month as the home of Austin’s Major League Soccer team.

