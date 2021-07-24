East Texas Now Business Break
Mark In Texas History: Anderson County Courthouse

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Courthouse has been standing for over 100 years.

This is the fourth building to house court in Anderson County. The first three were built in the 1800s. The current version was built in 1913 after a fire destroyed the previous courthouse. The courthouse was dedicated in 1914.

A dome surmounted by a Justice statue tops the building designed by an architectural firm from Austin.

The courthouse underwent a major restoration in 1986 and was dedicated with a historical marker in 1988.

Anderson County is named for former Republic of Texas Vice President Kenneth L. Anderson.

The courthouse is located on North Church Street in Palestine.

