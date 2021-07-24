East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59

Lavell Henderson J. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garrison man Friday afternoon in connection to a shooting incident on U.S. Highway 59 that left two people wounded.

Lavell Henderson Jr., 34, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a press release, the shooting incident started on Highway 59 near the Appleby community.

Henderson allegedly shot two people that were inside a vehicle traveling on Highway 59. One man was shot in the back of the head and remains in critical condition at a local hospital, the press release stated. The other victim was grazed by a bullet and received minor injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time,” the press release stated. “The Nacogdoches Police Department has also assisted in this arrest.”

The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
