Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Garrison man Friday afternoon in connection to a shooting incident on U.S. Highway 59 that left two people wounded.

Lavell Henderson Jr., 34, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a press release, the shooting incident started on Highway 59 near the Appleby community.

Henderson allegedly shot two people that were inside a vehicle traveling on Highway 59. One man was shot in the back of the head and remains in critical condition at a local hospital, the press release stated. The other victim was grazed by a bullet and received minor injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time,” the press release stated. “The Nacogdoches Police Department has also assisted in this arrest.”

