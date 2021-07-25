Dallas Cowboy WR hoping to build on success he had during his rookie year

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Last season, Cee Dee Lamb is a rookie wide receiver who impressed often. He had nearly 1,000 receiving yards, and he scored five touchdowns. He’s looking for a big jump from year one to year two.

“Yeah most definitely, especially as far as understanding the playbook,” Lamb said. “And understanding the concepts the guys like Kellen have and Coach McCarthy is doing. Last year was kind of light, I kind of limited myself as far as just playing in the slot. Now, I just see the big picture, and it makes me actually play a lot faster and understand the concepts a lot easier.”

Technically, this is his very first training camp as we know it. Remember last year? The Cowboys trained in Frisco. And he is very impressed with the fan turn out in Oxnard, California. “Yeah this is my first time actually seeing something like this, and it was actually nice,” Lamb said. “I enjoy the fans coming out here and given us the love and support, and you can definitely feel the energy in the air. And it just gets you excited for the season”

While many are glad that Dak Prescott is back in the saddle again, no one’s happier than Lamb.

“It’s definitely great to have him back, you know,” Lamb said. ‘It’s like, it feels like, I don’t know, kind of because he understands everything that’s going on, and he makes it a lot easier on me. Ball placement and everything, just getting in and out of the huddle, just kidding you, that energy that vibe, that aura if you will. Yeah, it’s great to have him back man.”

As for that six and 10 2020 season, he’s moving on.

“Last year we had, we went six and 10, and obviously, we’re not trying to do that again,” Lamb said. “And definitely not trying to have as many injuries as we had, not even to the people or just at all. Obviously, the game is very risky. If everyone can stay healthy, everyone in the NFL can wish that, but you take it one day at a time.”

One way the Cowboys can improve upon last year is by letting fans see more of number 88.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.