East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982.

The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team’s first season after moving from Washington.

The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

(Source: KTRE Staff)
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky

Latest News

Mandy Poff narrowly survived when a 4-foot metal pole flew out of a work truck's trailer,...
Driver survives when 4-foot metal pole smashes through windshield
In light of the accident, Arizona troopers are reminding drivers to properly secure their loads.
Driver uninjured when car impaled by metal pole from fallen load
The 10-month-old baby was safely reunited with his parents after a carjacker drove off with him...
‘You’re not taking this baby’: Man risks life to save baby from carjacker
Though the good Samaritan's efforts were unsuccessful, police caught up with and arrested the...
Good Samaritan jumps into action in attempt to stop carjacker taking SUV with baby inside
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky