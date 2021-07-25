Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today’s (and really the word for the next week or longer) weather word: HOT!!! Highs today will be in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Heat Advisories go into effect for multiple counties across East Texas at 10am and last until 7pm this evening. Even if you’re not included in the advisory, the heat still affects you and is dangerous. Please remember to stay hydrated and safe when outside.

We’ll start today off with partly cloudy skies, turning to mostly sunny through the morning and then sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds generally calm, but we could see a light breeze at times out of the southwest. High pressure is what’s driving this heat in Texas right now but could see some rain this week. While most of East Texas will stay dry, some lucky folks could see a stray shower or thundershower this week. Especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are no higher than a 20-30%, but still something to look out for. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s over the next week and the CPC Outlook has Above Normal Temperatures favored for East Texas in the 6-10 Day Outlook. A quick note about the Tropics and the Olympics, a Tropical Storm could impact Tokyo this week. Tropical Storm Nepartak is expected to remain a tropical storm as it approaches Japan and could make landfall north of Tokyo on Tuesday. We’ll be watching this, but it has no impact on East Texas weather.

