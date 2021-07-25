East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today’s (and really the word for the next week or longer) weather word: HOT!!! Highs today will be in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Heat Advisories go into effect for multiple counties across East Texas at 10am and last until 7pm this evening. Even if you’re not included in the advisory, the heat still affects you and is dangerous. Please remember to stay hydrated and safe when outside.

We’ll start today off with partly cloudy skies, turning to mostly sunny through the morning and then sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds generally calm, but we could see a light breeze at times out of the southwest. High pressure is what’s driving this heat in Texas right now but could see some rain this week. While most of East Texas will stay dry, some lucky folks could see a stray shower or thundershower this week. Especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are no higher than a 20-30%, but still something to look out for. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s over the next week and the CPC Outlook has Above Normal Temperatures favored for East Texas in the 6-10 Day Outlook. A quick note about the Tropics and the Olympics, a Tropical Storm could impact Tokyo this week. Tropical Storm Nepartak is expected to remain a tropical storm as it approaches Japan and could make landfall north of Tokyo on Tuesday. We’ll be watching this, but it has no impact on East Texas weather.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
Lavell Henderson J. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
"Ab" Abernethy, Charles Bright, Bryan Holt Davis, and "Bob" Murphey sit at the table.
Lasting legacy: 4 beloved storytellers have statue dedicated in their honor

Latest News

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 7-25-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips