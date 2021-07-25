East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop

By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Southwest Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, NPD officers are still at the scene of the auto-pedestrian incident.

Preliminary information from the investigation shows that a vehicle traveling north on the loop struck a woman who had been walking in the road.

The woman was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.

“The victim’s identity is being held pending notification of family,” the Facebook post stated.

All northbound traffic on the Nacogdoches loop is being re-routed at this time.

“The NPD Traffic Division is currently on scene conducting an investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Expect delays and try to avoid the area. As further information becomes available, it will be released.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park
Lavell Henderson J. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff’s Office: Garrison man shot 2 people traveling in vehicle on Highway 59
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
From left, Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips.
Criminal history sheds new details surrounding two suspects in quadruple homicide case
"Ab" Abernethy, Charles Bright, Bryan Holt Davis, and "Bob" Murphey sit at the table.
Lasting legacy: 4 beloved storytellers have statue dedicated in their honor

Latest News

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman’s body found on E. Starr Ave.
Crowd gathers to listen to performers
Grapeland’s Salmon Lake Park, Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people...
Mass shooting at club in Amarillo leaves 6 wounded
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park