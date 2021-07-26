Better East Texas: Texas Democrats need to return

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House democrats left Austin for Washington recently to create a void of legislators that were poised to vote on the much-promoted election rules legislation. Unfortunately, the decision to leave Austin has been met with some unintended consequences with several of them testing positive for COVID.

But while the purpose of their exit has been blurred, the impact on the proceedings of the Texas legislature have been felt. And it is not good, not productive, and, based on history, will not favor their cause. The founders of the Texas constitution included the requirement for a quorum of lawmakers present to vote on legislation because they wanted to make sure that there was adequate statewide representation on these important matters. They did not create the quorum requirement as a nuclear option to stop votes that some were not happy about.

It is wrong and it ultimately will not stop the vote, but it will cost taxpayers, all of us in Texas, a lot of money unnecessarily. This tactic has been used several times before over the years and, again, it is largely unsuccessful. It is dangerous as well because it is akin to 5-year-old throwing a temper tantrum because she is unhappy with the established rules of the playground. The special sessions will keep coming as lawmakers will be wrangling soon over redistricting. Healthy debate and then voting action are what is needed but sadly we may be in for more avoidable standoffs. Voters needs to remember and that will make for a better East Texas.

