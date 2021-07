COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas mayor

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for Meridian Mayor Johnnie Hauerland, who died on Saturday in Waco of complications from COVID-19.

Hauerland won another term as Meridian’s mayor in May.

Public viewing is from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian.

A graveside service begins at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Sealy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hauerland’s name to:

Meridian Parks and Recreation

c/o City of Meridian

P.O. Box 306

Meridian, Texas 76665

or

Meridian Lion’s Club

PO Box 853

Meridian, Texas 76665

