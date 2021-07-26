East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas viewer submitted meteor videos

By Danielle Jones and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A few minutes before 9pm on Sunday, many East Texans saw a “fireball” light up the sky, some hearing a loud boom. Reports of a possible meteor flooding into the East Texas newsroom Sunday night. A few of our viewers caught the event on camera and sent them in, so we put them into a compilation video.

The reports were as far south as the Lufkin area and as far north as Mount Vernon. NASA said the meteor was first seen 48 miles above Texas Highway 11, between Sulphur Springs and Winnsboro. It traveled 59 miles before fragmenting, all while moving northeast at 30,000 miles per hour. The fireball was at least as bright as a quarter Moon, which translates to something bigger than 6 inches in diameter with a weight of 10 pounds.

The American Meteor Society reported the fireball traveled in a northeasterly direction, lasting about four seconds. NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office said the event was not part of the Perseid meteor shower, which happens each Summer.

Latest on the bright fireball over northEast Texas just before 9 PM local time last night Hundreds of eyewitnesses in...

Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Monday, July 26, 2021

“Objects causing fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth’s atmosphere intact, although fragments, or meteorites, are sometimes recovered on the ground,” according to NASA.

Do you have more videos or photos from the sighting? You can submit them here.

Previous story:

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park

Latest News

East Texas Meteor - 7-25-21
Meteor 7/25/21 - Viewer Submitted Videos
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
KLTV/KTRE viewer Robin Robinson-McCardell captured this video of a possible fireball while...
East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Heat advisory today