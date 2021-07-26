First Alert: The heat is here to stay, but a few cooling showers will provide minor relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The July Fry is back and is here to stay for the remainder of the month, extending into August as the weather pattern will keep us hot and fairly dry for the foreseeable future.

We do have Heat Advisories that have been extended through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening for much of our KTRE coverage area since the combination of the heat and humidity will put our heat index or feels like temperatures over 105-degrees during the peak heating of the day.

The infamous heat dome will be flexing its muscle for much of the next week. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees throughout the week.

This heat ridge will migrate a bit farther to the north the next couple of days, opening up the door for some low rain chances to creep back into our part of the state. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will rotate around the southern periphery of the heat dome. These spotty downpours will be our only relief from the dreaded heat and humidity.

By the end of the week and this upcoming weekend, the high pressure ridge will be back overhead. This will shut off our rain chances and allow temperatures to soar into the upper 90′s, nearing the century mark for the first time this summer.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.