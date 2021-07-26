East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police have released the name of a woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Southwest Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning.

The woman is identified by police as Chantavia Rodgers, 23, from Nacogdoches. Rodgers was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital after she was struck, where she later died as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, preliminary information from the investigation showed that a vehicle traveling north on the loop struck the woman who was walking in the road.

Police say it is unclear why Rodgers was walking in the roadway. Police did not say whether any charges were expected in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability
Better East Texas
Better East Texas: Texas Democrats need to return
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized