Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police have released the name of a woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Southwest Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches early Sunday morning.

The woman is identified by police as Chantavia Rodgers, 23, from Nacogdoches. Rodgers was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital after she was struck, where she later died as a result of her injuries, the Facebook post stated.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page, preliminary information from the investigation showed that a vehicle traveling north on the loop struck the woman who was walking in the road.

Police say it is unclear why Rodgers was walking in the roadway. Police did not say whether any charges were expected in the wreck.

