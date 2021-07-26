East Texas Now Business Break
‘No Slaw Extra Toast’ beer now available

No Slaw Extra Toast Beer
No Slaw Extra Toast Beer(Parish Brewing Company)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The phrase, “no slaw, extra toast,” is probably one every Raising Cane’s worker has heard countless times.

Now, a Louisiana brewery has decided to package it in 16 oz. cans with the theme, “One Love, One Beer.”

Parish Brewing Co. out of Broussard, La. announced the new IPA is inspired by Raising Cane’s and its famous lemonade.

