Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon left one dead and six hospitalized.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 59, about one-half mile south of Lufkin. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 4:15 p.m., a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling southbound. A tire on the Ford had a blow-out, causing the truck to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on. The Dodge, after the collision with the Ford, collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car. The Ford continued traveling, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Ford F-350 is identified as Gabrila Godoy, 30, from Lufkin, who was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. Three child passengers traveling with Godoy were also transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and identified as an 11-year-old male, a nine-year-old female, and a four-year-old male.

The driver of the Dodge is identified as Alicia Stephenson, 33, from Portage, Wisconsin, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by medical helicopter for treatment. A 13-year-old female passenger traveling with Stephenson was pronounced deceased, at the scene.

The driver of the Honda is identified as Hannah Fowler, 31, from Diboll, who was treated and released from the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 is identified as Misty Denton, 46, from Lake Jackson, who was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

