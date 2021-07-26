East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Remember when Glenn Fry said, “the heat is on”? Well, it is really on now. After about two weeks of below normal to normal high temperatures, the next week looks like we’ll see highs normal to above normal for most of the week. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most of East Texas at noon on Monday for heat indices up to 109°. Even if you’re not included in the advisory, take your summer/dangerous heat precautions!

Monday morning will start off in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs around 98° with mostly sunny skies and a 10% for an isolated shower or thundershower. Better rain chances in store for Tuesday and Wednesday, both days with a 30% for showers and thundershowers. Most won’t see rain this week, but those that do will get a nice cool down. After Wednesday, a low 10% sticks around into the weekend. On Sunday we didn’t hit 100° in East Texas, however the Metroplex did. While I don’t have any triple digits in the forecast, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the forecast to change and include 100s toward the end of the week into next weekend. High pressure will stick around, and the CPC has above normal high temperatures favored in their outlook into the beginning of next month.

