East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025

SEC and Big 12
SEC and Big 12(KBTX)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today the Big 12 Conference received notice from University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell that their universities do not intend to extend their Grant of Rights when the current agreement expires on June 30, 2025.

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”

Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.”

“However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs in the future,” the schools said.

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox, which expire in 2025.

Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec issued this letter Monday, after the announcement from Texas and Oklahoma:

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, left, has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for...
Trump endorses Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed
The Texas A&M Board of Regents are set to meet again Wednesday to continue their discussions on...
Texas A&M System Board of Regents to meet again Wednesday regarding SEC realignment
Summer vacation Boom
Summer Vacation Boom