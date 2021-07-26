East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meteorologists are predicting another heat dome this week may bring more scorching temperatures to much of the U.S., potentially worsening air quality as smoke and haze from western wildfires continues to spread into the East Coast.

So, what’s causing smoke to travel that far, and what can you do to protect yourself?

Hazy and smoky skies are creating poor air quality on the East Coast.

Dozens of large wildfires burning in the West are to blame, generating massive plumes of smoke so large they’re visible from space.

”When air is warmer than the air around it, it will rise, and when you have a wildfire, it’ll carry smoke with it. And once it gets to the higher levels of the atmosphere where the winds are stronger, that can be carried relatively far downstream,” said Alex Lamers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said particulate matter in all that smoke is generating harmful health effects for people thousands of miles away.

For several days, states were trapped in a smoky haze, from Philadelphia, New York and even Maine.

Some states are issuing air quality warnings, urging people to take precautions as meteorologists warn of a heat dome potentially worsening the already dangerous conditions.

“Any additional heat waves would not be good news,” Lamers said.

Experts said unhealthy air conditions could impact people with heart or breathing issues or anyone doing heavy labor or exercise outdoors.

”Particle pollution has been found to impact people’s heart and people’s lungs. They’re very small particles ,and they can not only reach people’s lungs but they can cross into the bloodstream,” said Martha Webster of the Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Pulmonologists recommend you check daily air pollution forecasts in your area and avoid exercising outdoors.

“Even short term Blips have the potential to increase heart attacks, asthma attacks.” Pulmonologist Dr. David Ingbar said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park

Latest News

A Missouri man is hoping his battle with COVID-19 will help others be more willing to get...
Missouri man call for vaccinations after sharing story of COVID-19 battle
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this...
WH: Travel restrictions will remain in place
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized