East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the U.S. — particularly among those who are unvaccinated and will likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given a surge in cases there.

Most of continental Europe has relaxed restrictions on Americans who are fully vaccinated, although the United Kingdom still requires quarantines for most visitors arriving from the U.S. Airlines say, however, that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number of flights they can offer and seats they can sell.

But the rise and prevalence of COVID-19 variants in Europe, especially the delta mutation that is also spreading throughout the U.S., has caused the Biden administration to tread slowly about increasing transatlantic travel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Pictured is a pool at the Splash Kingdom Timber Falls water park in Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE...
3-year-old child in serious condition after toddler found unresponsive at Nacogdoches water park

Latest News

An explosion at a Thai restaurant is the latest act of vandalism to target an Asian...
Explosion damages Thai restaurant in San Francisco; future in doubt
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky