23-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on Edgewood St. in Jasper

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A 23-year-old man died because of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Jasper’s Edgewood Street Saturday night.

According to a press release, Emilio Garcia, of Jasper, was driving a 2005 Mazda sedan north on Edgewood when for an unknown reason, he lost control. The Mazda veered off the road and crashed into a parked car at the home of William and Laura Scott at 203 Edgewood.

A story on the kjas.com website said firefighters with the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department used a hydraulic rescue tool to free Garcia from the wreckage of his car.

“Garcia was not wearing a safety belt, and the force from the collision caused life-threatening injuries,” the press release stated. Garcia was pronounced dead after being transported to CHRISTUS Jasper Memorial Hospital.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail