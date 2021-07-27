2nd victim from Sunday crash near Lufkin dies

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Wisconsin woman involved in a four-vehicle crash on Sunday has died.

Alicia Stephenson, 33, of Portage, Wisconsin, died on Monday at a Houston hospital.

Stephenson was the driver of a 2014 Dodge SUV on US 59 and was about 1.5 miles south of Lufkin when she was was struck head-on by a 2017 Ford F-350 which had a blowout.

A 13-year-old passenger in Stephenson’s vehicle died on Sunday.

Six other people involved in the wreck were injured.

Previous story: Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.