First Alert: Some cooling downpours will be our only relief from the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more unseasonably hot temperatures expected for our area, the Heat Advisories have been extended for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A few disturbances rotating around the southern periphery of the heat dome have led to some scattered thunderstorms moving in from Louisiana this afternoon, evening. Any rain we receive will offer temporary heat relief for some East Texans.

With this heat ridge migrating a bit further to the north, we have been able to bring back some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances to the Piney Woods. These scattered showers and thunderstorms will rotate around the southern periphery of the heat dome again on Wednesday. Since the upper level winds rotate in a clockwise fashion around high pressure, any rain we see will move from east-to-west. These spotty downpours will be our only relief from the dreaded heat and humidity.

The infamous heat dome will be flexing its muscle for much of the next week across the southern plains and the Deep South. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the middle-to-upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees in the days ahead.

By the end of the week and this upcoming weekend, the high pressure ridge will be back overhead. This will shut off our rain chances and allow temperatures to soar into the upper 90′s, nearing the century mark for the first time this summer.

There are some encouraging signs that by early next week, the heat ridge will retreat far enough to the west to allow another summer cold ‘cool’ front to drop down all the way into East Texas. If this scenario happens, we will have better rain and storm chances on Monday followed by some slightly drier air and ‘not as hot’ temperatures in the works for the middle of next week.

