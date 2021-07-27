East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

All three removed, detonated by Barksdale Air Force Base explosive ordnance disposal team
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as...
Relatives found a hand grenade and two other pieces of military ordnance in a storage shed as they were clearing out a late World War II veteran's home in the 1600 block of West 17th Street in Texarkana, Texas, the afternoon of July 26, 2021. A spokesman for Barksdale Air Force Base's EOD team said all three devices were live.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, authorities called in the bomb squad after a discovery at a late World War II veteran’s home.

Relatives were clearing out the residence in the 1600 block of West 17th Street when military ordnance was found in a storage shed there sometime around 3:15-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A spokesman for the explosive ordnance disposal team from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., said the grenade and the other two devices were live.

The EOD team safely removed all three from the shed then detonated them Monday night.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Nacogdoches loop
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, left, has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for...
Trump endorses Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him
The Texas A&M Board of Regents are set to meet again Wednesday to continue their discussions on...
Texas A&M System Board of Regents to meet again Wednesday regarding SEC realignment
Summer vacation Boom
Summer Vacation Boom