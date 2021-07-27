Hand grenade, 2 other live devices found in late World War II veteran’s shed

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, authorities called in the bomb squad after a discovery at a late World War II veteran’s home.

Relatives were clearing out the residence in the 1600 block of West 17th Street when military ordnance was found in a storage shed there sometime around 3:15-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 26.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A spokesman for the explosive ordnance disposal team from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., said the grenade and the other two devices were live.

The EOD team safely removed all three from the shed then detonated them Monday night.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.