East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lubbock airport upgrades noticeable as construction nears completion

Lubbock airport upgrades are nearing completion.
Lubbock airport upgrades are nearing completion.(airport)
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More travelers are seeing the airport upgrades, now that the construction is nearing completion.

This federally funded project started in December of 2019 and is set to be complete this coming October.

Airport director Kelly Campbell says over the last two years, at least $8 million went into upgrades like a new P.A. system, consolidated baggage claim and new restrooms to name a few.

“We’re certainly proud of the work that’s been done. We’ve heard a lot of positive comments from the from the community. So we’re excited about finishing up,” Campbell said.

At the same time, southwest airlines will begin daily direct flights to Austin. Overall, Campbell says air traffic is double what it was last year and Fourth of July weekend paralleled 2019 air traffic levels.

“If you look at the first through the fifth, for example, we averaged 1,370 people through the checkpoint, and then 2019, it was 1,385. It’s almost identical,” Campbell said.

The entire project is expected to be complete by October. Southwest will provide direct flights from Austin once a week starting in September, then daily in October.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

The construction entrance to the Rusk State Hospital with the new Administration Building in...
Rusk State Hospital admin building nearing completion, patient unit still under construction
Rusk State Hospital
Rusk State Hospital
Sports Medicine Institute
Sports Medicine Institute
CDC Mask Guidance
CDC Mask Guidance
Smith County Budget Showdown
Smith County Budget Showdown