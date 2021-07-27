East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police investigating attempted theft at ATM

(Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches Police believe that someone tried to damage an ATM machine in an attempt to rob it Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the police department, officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of N. University Dr. at about 5:17 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle had been used in an apparent attempt to remove money from the machine. No suspects were in the immediate area upon arrival.

The vehicle used was later discovered to be stolen and it does not appear at this time that the perpetrators were able to gain access to the machine.

The incident remains under investigation.

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Sports Medicine Institute
CDC Mask Guidance
Smith County Budget Showdown
Rep Cody Harris
Texan Theater
