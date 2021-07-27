East Texas Now Business Break
Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) - The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

