Sen. Hughes appointed to committee to study impact of Texas leaving Big 12
AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced yesterday that he has established the Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, to be chaired by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, to study the athletic and economic impact to Texas schools and communities by the University of Texas leaving the Big 12.
“Collegiate athletics bring Texans together in celebration of our state’s rich athletic heritage and our Texas identity. It is vital that the Texas Senate understand the economic and athletic impact of the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.”
The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021.
The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas includes:
Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, Chairman
Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Vice Chair
Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury
Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen
Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola
Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham
Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock
Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson
Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster
Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood
Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston
Because of the Democrat walk-out, the Texas House is unable to conduct a hearing on this issue. Lt. Gov. Patrick reached out to three members of the Texas House to ask them to participate in the discussion and they agreed. They each are one of the representatives of the 3 Texas schools that would remain in the Big 12 should the University of Texas leave.
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock
Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco
