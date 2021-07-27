East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County...
The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County Jail.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County Jail.

Around 5:20 p.m. on July 26, Moore County Corrections Officers found Rickey Paul Smith unconscious and unresponsive in a jail cell.

Jail personnel began to perform live-saving efforts on Smith and medical personnel were contacted.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tony Romo tees off Texas State Open golf
Texas State Open begins, Romo headlining event
Tony Romo tees off in Texas State Open golf
Texas State Open begins, Romo headlining event
Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect