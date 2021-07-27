East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court extends state program helping tenants avoid eviction until October 1st

Texas Supreme Court extends state program helping tenants avoid eviction until October 1
Texas Supreme Court extends state program helping tenants avoid eviction until October 1(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Supreme Court extended the state’s eviction diversion program to last until October 1, when it was supposed to end today.

The federal moratorium requirement will soon be lifted to allow landlords to kick people out of their homes behind on rent, but the State Supreme Court extended this program to still help those still economically impacted by COVID-19.

“The economic pain caused by the pandemic is still somewhat ongoing,” said Bobby Wilkinson, executive director for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. “For anyone, if you miss a few months of rent, it’s hard to catch up.”

The program now allows court cases to be delayed up to 60 days giving time for the state to pay off someone’s overdue rent in a timely manner.

This extension is important in Amarillo to keep renters from losing their homes.

“Adequate housing was in a terrible shortage for low income folks before we had the pandemic, and now its even worse,” said Kay Pechin, managing attorney at Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

The program also places priority now for those behind on utility payments.

“When someone has a utility disconnect notice, we’ll fast track those just like we do for evictions,” said Wilkinson. “Obviously that tenant is in more acute dire need, and we need to hurry to get the money out the door to them.”

In order to be in the program, both the tenant and landlord will have to agree to participate, but Pechin has already seen landlords prepared to not participate with the moratorium being lifted on Saturday.

“We are seeing an increase of evictions here,” said Pechin. “I had a conversation with a landlord recently who said he’s not going to do the Texas eviction diversion program anymore.”

For anyone who may qualify for the program visit their website or call (833) 989-7368.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Traffic is being re-routed after multiple-vehicle wreck on US 59 between Lufkin, Diboll
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

The construction entrance to the Rusk State Hospital with the new Administration Building in...
Rusk State Hospital admin building nearing completion, patient unit still under construction
Rusk State Hospital
Rusk State Hospital
Sports Medicine Institute
Sports Medicine Institute
CDC Mask Guidance
CDC Mask Guidance
Smith County Budget Showdown
Smith County Budget Showdown