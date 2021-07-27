Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another Heat Advisory in effect today from noon until 7pm this evening for most of our area. Additionally, another Air Quality Alert is in effect for today for Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson counties. Highs today are expected to climb into the upper 90s, with heat indices into the triple digits. Partly skies with a 30% chance for showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Those of us that see rain today will get a nice cool down, but do not expect much or for it to last. We will hold onto a 30% chance for tomorrow, but by Thursday, rain chances are down to a 10%. I’ll keep a 10% in Thursday-Sunday, to account for possible sea breeze showers and afternoon pop-up showers, most of us will stay dry though. By next Monday, we could see a potential cold front bring some rain to East Texas. While temperatures won’t cool down much, it would be a nice start to next week if we did get some more rain and lower afternoon temperatures.

