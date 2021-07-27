East Texas Now Business Break
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman

Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area woman who said she shot a homeless person who attacked or approached her aggressively has been charged with murder after investigators found her account false.

Christine Alexandra Fesus, who’s 34, was charged Monday in the death of 36-year-old DeAndrea Citizen. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened shortly before midnight Sunday in a supermarket parking lot in the county’s unincorporated northern suburbs about 18 miles north of Houston.

Gonzalez says Fesus called from her nearby apartment to report she was walking her dog when she was attacked.

However, Gonzalez says witness statements conflicted with the woman’s account.

