First Alert: The July Fry is here to stay as we round out the month

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more unseasonably hot temperatures expected for our area, the Heat Advisories have been extended for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The infamous heat dome will be in control of our weather as it situates itself across the southern plains and the Deep South. Therefore, expect our daytime highs to soar into the upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out over 105-degrees in the days ahead.

These heat indices of 105-degrees or higher is the threshold for heat advisory criteria, which is why I would not be surprised to see the heat advisories extended and perhaps expanded to encompass more of our Deep East Texas counties this week.

On the back edge and underneath this heat ridge, we may be able to squeeze out a few passing downpours on Thursday afternoon as our rain chance will be at 30%. By Friday, high pressure gets a bit closer, which drops our rain chance down to a meager, 20% chance for the Piney Woods.

By this weekend, the heat ridge will set up overhead, shutting off any rain chances and allowing our temperatures to flirt with the century mark as we bake under the hot, July sunshine.

We have some encouraging signs that by early next week, the heat ridge will retreat far enough to the west to allow another summer cold ‘cool’ front to drop down all the way into East Texas. If this scenario happens, we will have better rain and storm chances on Monday followed by some slightly drier air as we shave off a few degrees with our temperatures next week.

