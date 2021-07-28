East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families

Remington offered nearly $33 million to settle with nine families of Sandy Hook victims suing...
Remington offered nearly $33 million to settle with nine families of Sandy Hook victims suing the company.(Source: WKTV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims’ families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public.

Lawyers for now-bankrupt Remington filed the offers late Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut. The nine families suing the company, who are being offered nearly $3.7 million apiece, are considering the proposals, their lawyers said.

A Hartford lawyer representing Remington, James Rotondo, declined to comment Wednesday. The settlement offers were filed a day after a judge denied Remington’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

A Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington was used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012. The 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, killed his mother at their Newtown home before the massacre, then killed himself with a handgun as police arrived at the school.

Relatives of nine victims killed in the shooting say in their lawsuit that Remington should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public and allege it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. They say their focus is on preventing future mass shootings.

One of the plaintiffs, Nicole Hockley, whose 6-year-old son Dylan died in the shooting, said Wednesday that the families need to talk with their lawyers about the settlement offers and declined further comment.

Joshua Koskoff, an attorney for the families, said the settlements were offered by two of Remington’s insurers.

“Ironshore and James River ... deserve credit for now realizing that promoting the use of AR-15s as weapons of war to civilians is indefensible. Insuring this kind of conduct is an unprofitable and untenable business model,” Koskoff said in a statement.

Remington’s lawyers have denied the lawsuit’s allegations. In their request to dismiss the lawsuit, they argued there were no facts presented to establish that Remington’s marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, filed for bankruptcy last year for the second time in two years. Its assets were later sold off to several companies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

A defendant found guilty of murder attacked the bailiff after the verdict was read on Monday.
Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff
A defendant found guilty of murder attacked the bailiff after the verdict was read on Monday.
Defendant hits bailiff after guilty verdict read
FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom...
‘Making a Murderer’ case: Court rules against latest Steven Avery appeal
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky discussed the resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S.
CDC director: Lowest areas of vaccination producing 80% of high-transmission spots