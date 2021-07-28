East Texas Now Business Break
Law enforcement searching for suspect in Rusk Co. murder investigation

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

Around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were conducting a welfare check at a home on County Road 232, when they found an unidentified woman deceased inside.

According to a news release, a murder warrant has been issued for Cody Jones, Sr. of Henderson.

Jones is described as a 6′ tall, white male, weighing about 190 lbs. He was last seen walking in the 300 block of Highway 79, near the star in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to the area with a drone alongside Texas Rangers and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 team.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said Jones was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“If you spot him, do not approach him, please call 911,” a news release stated.

“We are utilizing every tool available to locate Jones and place him in custody. We want Jones to know that we want him to contact us and turn himself in.”

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately released.

