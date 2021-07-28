East Texas Now Business Break
Man pleads guilty of meth trafficking in Nacogdoches

Nearly 3 kilos of meth were seized during the traffic stop in 2019.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (News release) – A Little Rock, Arkansas, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug trafficking violations.

Leanthony Ray Moses, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn.

According to information presented in court, Moses was stopped by a Nacogdoches police officer for a traffic violation in September 2019. The officer’s K9 partner alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. During a search, nearly three kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered.

Moses was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 20, 2019. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

“Today’s plea is just another example of how there is no substitute for the diligent and thorough work of our local law enforcement partners,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Thanks to the quick thinking of the stopping officer, three kilograms of methamphetamine—originally destined for our East Texas communities—has been taken off the street.”

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.

