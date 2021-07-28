Manziel to UT: ‘It’s no cakewalk.’

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Former Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel did not hold back on his thoughts about the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma requesting to join the SEC in 2025.

“It is no cakewalk,” Manziel said. “It is not the Big 12. It should be interesting to see how things play out.”

Manziel made the comments during media availability following his round one performance at the Texas State Open in Tyler. Manziel shot a +9 on the day.

The former Texas A&M quarterback became the first freshman to win the Heisman in 2012. His playing time with the Aggies all came in the SEC but he remembers that rivalry with the Longhorns while growing up.

Johnny "Football" Manziel talked to us after his round at the Texas State Open. Here is his thoughts on #Texas coming to the #SEC pic.twitter.com/EUNOmWJATL — Caleb Beames (@CalebKTRE) July 28, 2021

“I think it is great competition for the league,” Manziel said. “Lucky for A&M, we have almost a 10 year head start on being in the SEC. The rivalry has been gone for awhile and it is coming back. It is time to stack up and play the game. We have a good team. If they want to come to the SEC then we will welcome them with open arms. It is no cake walk. It is not the Big 12. It should be interesting to see how things play out.”

