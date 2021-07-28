East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy’s dead,” then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.

The officer found the 4-, 5- and 8-year-old children wandering a heavily traveled street on San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday. When asked what they were doing out so late, they said, “Mommy’s dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.”

Officers were taken to the family apartment and found the bleeding woman. She’s hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are working to determine if the wounds were self-inflicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
WebXtra: Rusk County Manhunt Over
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping make arrests...
Texas National Guard will start helping make border arrests
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured