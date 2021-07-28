East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy this morning with a few more clouds. Expect another hot, humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s. Humidity levels are high enough to make it feel like the triple digits and another heat advisory will be in effect through the afternoon. There is still a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and again tomorrow. The lucky places that see the rain will get a welcome cool down, but areas that miss out on the rain will just be hot and humid. Chances for rain are gone by the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 90s and getting close to triple digits. However, a weak cold front looks to arrive by early next week with a chance for rain and a tiny bit of a cool down.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.