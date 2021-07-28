East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy this morning with a few more clouds.  Expect another hot, humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid 90s.  Humidity levels are high enough to make it feel like the triple digits and another heat advisory will be in effect through the afternoon.  There is still a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and again tomorrow.  The lucky places that see the rain will get a welcome cool down, but areas that miss out on the rain will just be hot and humid.  Chances for rain are gone by the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 90s and getting close to triple digits.  However, a weak cold front looks to arrive by early next week with a chance for rain and a tiny bit of a cool down.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-28-21
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Some cooling downpours will be our only relief from the heat
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast