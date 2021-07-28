East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police searching for woman accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items from Odessa Walmart

Odessa police say this woman stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338.
Odessa police say this woman stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are looking for a woman who they say stole close to $2,000 worth of items from an Odessa Walmart.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the woman shown in the photos above stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338 back on July 10.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Ofc. T. Bullard at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #210011598.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man admitted to injuring 72-year-old woman who died
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman

Latest News

Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
WAC media days
WAC holds 1st media day since bringing back football
Masks In School
Masks In Schools
TROUP ACCIDENT
TROUP ACCIDENT
CHEROKEE COUNTY BROADBAND
CHEROKEE COUNTY BROADBAND