Property owners provide outdoor escape with private pool rentals

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - It’s summertime, and sometimes you just need some relief from the heat. But during the busy summer season, if you’re not a property owner already, it can be hard to find a private poolside escape for a party or get together. Now, those owners with the outdoor space and amenities are making money—renting just the outside of their homes.

Ashlee Holder says her outdoor rentals started as a way to combat the COVID-19 cabin fever.

“We decided, let’s just open up to the pool to the locals,” she says, “with everyone wanting to get out of the house.”

She and her family own a home rental in Edgewood, near Canton. When travel slowed down due to the pandemic, their business took a hit, So, they decided to take this new approach.

“I think it’s something new. {People}want to get out, and be outside, and have fun at the same time,” Holder says.

In addition to renting out part of her home as an AirBnb, Holder decided to rent out their pool and backyard separately.

For a few hours for parties she says she can make around three hundred dollars, and a smaller amount for a simple afternoon of swimming.

“We’ve got the pool, and the bounce house, and everything going on where people can just come and have a good time,” she says.

Holder isn’t the only one taking part in the new trend. Across the country, families with pools are renting them out to make a profit. In bigger cities, people are even using new apps, like one called Swimply, made specifically for renting out your outdoor areas.

Holder says by listing her property on sites like AirBnB and VRBO, the popularity has spread. Between the parties, hourly swim, and house rentals, she says she sees hundreds of guests per month.

The Holder House is a commercial property. Holder says if you’re interested in renting out your pool or backyard area, make sure to check into your insurance because there are additional requirements and liabilities.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.