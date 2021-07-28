SFA plans to build ten monuments to honor historically black sororities and fraternities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A group of monuments could soon be placed to honor historically black fraternities and sororities. Plans are in place to erect the monuments on the campus of Stephen F Austin University, however SFA says the effort is still in need of money to make it happen.

Stephen F Austin’s campus plans to place 10-foot monuments in two rows of five along the pedestrian only section of Raguet street. These structures will honor historically black Greek organizations. Brandon Frye SFA’s vice president of student affairs says the 10th pillar will recognize the National Panhellenic Council.

“Within the MPHCR National Panhellenic Council they’re typically referred to as the divine nine and traditionally these are organizations that have served and African American members have joined,” Frye said.

The 85,000-dollar project is funded through crowdsourcing. It relies completely on donations from students, members of the community, and organizations. The funding will also include lighting, landscaping, and site beautification to the surrounding area.

“It also creates a welcoming environment where it can show that this place is inclusive. It wants to value all our students and it creates belonging and well-being,” Frye said.

The student led initiative has been in the works for the last two years and was approved by SFA leadership in Spring. The project will be brought to life once funding is secured. Frye hopes to have the project completed by Spring of 2022.

“The location where it’s going to be is very visible. It’s a beautiful place on campus and our students are going to be able to come together and celebrate each other’s successes and hopefully increase retention, students’ success, and belonging,” Frye said.

The National Panhellenic Council at Stephen F Austin university says the project is 20 percent funded so far. To donate to the initiative, you can contact the office of development at SFA.

