Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss

Jennifer Briley
Jennifer Briley(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was arrested Monday accused of embezzling over a quarter million dollars from her boss.

An arrest warrant from Wichita County, Texas, for Jennifer Briley states she stole over $268,000 from the owner of the Holiday Inn Express in Wichita Falls where she worked.

The warrant accuses Briley of stealing the money over a three-year period from 2017 to 2020.

She faces a felony theft charge in the case.

Briley was released from the Grayson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

