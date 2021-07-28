East Texas Now Business Break
Texas National Guard will start helping make border arrests

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping make arrests...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping make arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is ordering National Guard members to start helping make arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The announcement Tuesday comes as the state begins filling a formerly empty prison with migrants accused of trespassing.

Abbott says the Guard will “assist” troopers with arresting migrants on state charges but offered no details, making the extent of the new role unclear.

Kate Huddleston is an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. She called Abbott’s latest orders “unusual and extremely troubling.”

The move is part of a broader campaign by Abbott to toughen border enforcement as the number of crossings remain high.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

