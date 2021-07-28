East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks

By Julian Esparza
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas State Teachers Association president said school districts should have local control when it comes to mask mandates.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning the enforcement of masks at all state institutions, which include public schools.

The TSTA issued a call to Abbott on Tuesday to remove the ban. The move came after the CDC recommended masks for all students and staff for the beginning of the school year.

TSTA President Ovidia Molina appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday.

“We believe the school districts should have local control,” Molina said. “The governor is definitely overstepping. He hasn’t listened to educators who are asking for safety.”

“It’s unbelievable we have to beg our governor to try to keep us safe,” she said.

Molina said she believes masks work at stopping the spread of COVID-19. She also criticized Abbott’s idea that Texas should depend on personal responsibility.

“If personal responsibility were enough, we wouldn’t see cases going up,” Molina said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
ABC medical contributor, epidemiologist speaks about COVID-19, delta variant spread
ABC Medical contributor speaks about masks at school
ABC medical contributor, epidemiologist speaks about masks at school
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man admitted to injuring 72-year-old woman who died