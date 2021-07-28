Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas State Teachers Association president said school districts should have local control when it comes to mask mandates.

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order banning the enforcement of masks at all state institutions, which include public schools.

The TSTA issued a call to Abbott on Tuesday to remove the ban. The move came after the CDC recommended masks for all students and staff for the beginning of the school year.

TSTA President Ovidia Molina appeared on East Texas Now Wednesday.

“We believe the school districts should have local control,” Molina said. “The governor is definitely overstepping. He hasn’t listened to educators who are asking for safety.”

“It’s unbelievable we have to beg our governor to try to keep us safe,” she said.

Molina said she believes masks work at stopping the spread of COVID-19. She also criticized Abbott’s idea that Texas should depend on personal responsibility.

“If personal responsibility were enough, we wouldn’t see cases going up,” Molina said.

