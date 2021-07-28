East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-28-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-28-21
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Heat Advisory in effect today from noon until 7pm including most of East Texas for heat indices up to 107°. Additionally, an Air Quality Alert is in place for Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson counties until 5pm. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside. If you’re sensitive to air pollution, limit your time outdoors as well in our counties close to the Metroplex. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits for many East Texans. Partly cloudy skies today with a low to moderate chance to see a shower or thundershower, especially this afternoon. Low/Moderate rain chances stick around into the weekend, and temps warm up into the upper 90s. On Sunday, a cold front will be approaching, and we’ll see greater rain chances that evening and Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler, but still in the 90s. Overall, our extended forecast favors near normal temperatures and rainfall. That said, our first triple digit day still seems to be out of reach in the next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Delgado, 18, of Nacogdoches
$2M bond set for Nacogdoches murder suspect
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Nacogdoches woman killed in Sunday morning pedestrian crash identified

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-28-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-28-21
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Some cooling downpours will be our only relief from the heat