Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Heat Advisory in effect today from noon until 7pm including most of East Texas for heat indices up to 107°. Additionally, an Air Quality Alert is in place for Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson counties until 5pm. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside. If you’re sensitive to air pollution, limit your time outdoors as well in our counties close to the Metroplex. Highs today will be in the mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits for many East Texans. Partly cloudy skies today with a low to moderate chance to see a shower or thundershower, especially this afternoon. Low/Moderate rain chances stick around into the weekend, and temps warm up into the upper 90s. On Sunday, a cold front will be approaching, and we’ll see greater rain chances that evening and Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler, but still in the 90s. Overall, our extended forecast favors near normal temperatures and rainfall. That said, our first triple digit day still seems to be out of reach in the next week.

