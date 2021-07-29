East Texas Now Business Break
22-year veteran with Texarkana Texas PD dies from COVID-19

Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.
Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its longtime officers.

Lt. Clay McClure, a 22-year veteran of the force, died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19, the Police Department says. The 54-year-old leaves behind his wife and two children.

The department says he worked as a patrol officer, supervisor and narcotics investigator during his lengthy career.

“Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed,” Police Chief Kevin Schutte said.

McClure reportedly got sick sometime in early July and was in a Texarkana area hospital fighting the virus.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Lieutenant Clay McClure passed away at a local hospital last night...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

He spent weeks in the hospital being treated for the virus. During that time, six other officers were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Our sympathy and thoughts and prayers certainly go out to his immediate family, as well as to the men and women of the Texarkana Police Department,” said Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Funeral arrangements for McClure are pending at this time, he added.

“Our officers are very strong. They are very resilient, so we all will work through this together,” Bruggeman said.

“It is a very sad time in our department and the history in our city.”

